Love on the brain! ASAP Rocky was “blown away” by pregnant Rihanna‘s 2023 Oscars performance.

“The fact that she has done that, and the Super Bowl, while pregnant is incredible,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the ASAP Mob rapper’s reaction to Rihanna’s rendition of “Lift Me Up” at the 95th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12. “He’s beyond proud of her and is mesmerized by what she has accomplished. Rocky feels blessed to have such an incredible woman by his side.”

During her performance of the Black Panther: Wakanda forever hit, Rocky, 34, cheered on his love by holding a champagne flute in the air while she hit the Dolby Theatre stage in Los Angeles. While the single was nominated for Best Original Song, the golden statuette ultimately went to “Naaku Naaku” from RRR.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

After her set, the 35-year-old Fenty Beauty founder — who announced her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl LVII halftime performance last month — cuddled up with her boyfriend while showing off her bare baby bump.

Rihanna wore a belly-baring, verdant Bottega Veneta stole, which she paired with a floor-length satin skirt and matching opera gloves. The “Umbrella” artist completed the glam with strappy, color-coordinated heels and emerald-hued earrings that made her eyes pop. Rocky, for his part, sported a cream-and-black double-breasted suit.

The happy couple grinned broadly as they posed for photos backstage at the ceremony, with the “Fashion Killa” rapper placing his arms around his girlfriend’s bare bump. In one sweet image, Rihanna smiled while looking off to the side as Rocky put his head on her shoulder and smiled.

Rihanna’s green ensemble marked her third outfit change of the ceremony — and fourth of the night. An eyewitness exclusively told Us that the star showed up to soundcheck wearing a fuzzy bucket hat and a Philadelphia Eagles sports jersey before changing into the stunning brown Alaïa number she wore on the red carpet. She changed into a sparkling embellished top, which she paired with glittering floral-print pants, both by Maison Margiela by John Galliano, for her set.

The Grammy winner capped off her evening with a fourth wardrobe change: She was photographed sporting a crystal-studded bra underneath a hot pink jacket as she made her way to Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s afterparty at the Chateau Marmont late Sunday night.

Last month, Rihanna and Rocky — and their baby boy, whom they welcomed in May 2022 — graced the cover of British Vogue.

“It’s legendary. It’s everything,” the Barbados native said of becoming a parent. “You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever … You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before — but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself to get that far because … it doesn’t matter.”