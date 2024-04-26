Duchess Sophie has become the “royal family’s secret weapon” as her and husband Prince Edward’s role within the monarchy continues to evolve, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“She really gets on with the job, she connects very well with people on these engagements that she does, and she does a lot of them behind the scenes,” the source tells Us. “Now, we’re seeing Prince Edward stepping out in his own way as well.”

The insider went on to say that Edward, 60, feels “really privileged” to attend public-facing royal events “on behalf” of King Charles III and Prince William. “Maybe he’s the other secret weapon in the royal family,” the source speculates.

Following Charles’ cancer diagnosis in February, the king has sought help from his siblings. Princess Anne and Edward have been attending more events as Charles, 75, undergoes treatment and fulfills his royal duties behind closed doors. (Prince Andrew has not stepped up to help after his royal titles were stripped in 2019 following a sexual assault scandal, which he has vehemently denied.)

Us reported earlier this month that Edward and Sophie, 59, have been dubbed the new “chosen couple” while William, 42, and Princess Kate Middleton are also out of commission for the time being. (William has taken a step back from his public duties as Kate, 42, also undergoes treatment following a cancer diagnosis.)

Edward has since been given his biggest role yet, leading the Royal Family’s celebration of Anzac Day which took place on Thursday, April 25.

Despite being given more responsibilities, Us reported earlier this week that Edward was recently dealing with a “snub” by his older brother Charles. When the king announced his new royal appointments on Tuesday, April 23, Edward’s name was noticeably absent. (Kate was named the Royal Companion of the Order of the Companions of Honor while William was appointed as Great Master of the Most Honorable Order of the Bath.)

“[They] knew Charles was getting ready to announce the new honors and he also told William and Kate in advance,” a royal insider told Us on Thursday. “[William and Kate] were really thankful, and it gave them a boost to be acknowledged, especially with such amazing accolades.”

Edward was “hoping” to get an honor, the source added. “He’s dedicated to the arts, and that’s often overlooked with his theater work.”

The insider went on to say that Sophie “has been supportive” of her husband as they take on a larger role within The Firm.

“They are really hoping it leads to something bigger and shows they are up to the task,” the source added. “It was disappointing, the snub, but they are still as loyal as ever. Charles has done nothing but sing their praises lately and it’s brought them even closer as brothers.”