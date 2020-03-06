Katy Perry Says Her Romance With Orlando Bloom Has Friction

Keeping it real. Katy Perry admitted that her loving romance with fiancé Orlando Bloom does not come without its flaws.

“There’s a lot of friction between my partner and I,” the American Idol judge, 35, said during On Air With Ryan Seacrest on Friday, March 6. “But, that friction breeds something beautiful. It can breed a lot of light.”

Though she acknowledged the low moments in her relationship, Perry also mentioned the positive aspects of being with the 43-year-old Carnival Row actor. The Grammy nominee credited Bloom for helping to shape her overall growth.

“I’m glad I’ve been able to come out the other side of this incredible journey that’s almost been 12 years of being in the spotlight and I’m really profoundly grateful that I’m, like, not hooked on drugs or I’m not, like, a huge alcoholic, and I’ve got my head on my shoulders,” she told host Ryan Seacrest. “I have compassion for anyone that’s going through that but being in this industry will turn you into an insane person if you let it.”

The “Last Friday Night” singer added, “I’ve picked a partner that makes sure to keep me evolving into the best version of myself.”

Perry and Bloom’s romance blossomed in 2016. They called it quits in 2017, but they got back together again in February 2018. The Pirates of the Caribbean star popped the question in February 2019 on Valentine’s Day.

On Thursday, March 5, the Katy Perry: Part of Me star announced that she was expecting her first child with Bloom. She confirmed the pregnancy toward the end of her “Never Worn White” music video, where there was a frame of Perry cradling her growing baby bump.

“Was a bit nervous about sharing something so personal like the song n the bump [and I have] never gotten this much love n support,” she tweeted on Friday. “It’s overwhelmingly lovely. Thank u. #NeverWornWhite #babycat.”

Bloom, meanwhile, shares son Flynn, 9, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, who he was married to from 2010 to 2013. The Kora Organics founder, 36, has since welcomed sons Hart, 22 months, in May 2018 and Myles, 4 months, in October 2019, with husband Evan Spiegel.

The Lord of the Rings actor “has seen Miranda expand her family and continue to have children and he has dreamt of doing the same,” a source told Us on Thursday. “Katy has always wanted to be a mom and Orlando has wanted to have more kids too. Katy feels very connected to Orlando’s son, Flynn, and can’t wait to experience being a mother herself.”