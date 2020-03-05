Showing their support! Cardi B, Katharine McPhee and more stars have sent sweet messages to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom following the couple’s pregnancy news.

The Grammy nominee, 35, announced on Thursday, March 5, that she is pregnant with her first child, cradling her baby bump in her “Never Worn White” music video. (The actor, 43, already previously welcomed his 9-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.)

“Omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore,” the “Teenage Dream” singer tweeted after her reveal. “Or carry around a big purse lol.”

She and the Carnival Row star started dating in 2016 and “talked a lot” about having children together, a source told Us Weekly exclusively in October 2018. Perry “wants a kid ASAP,” the insider said at the time.

In February 2019, Bloom proposed to the American Idol judge. The pair are set to tie the knot this year, a source told Us exclusively last month, adding, “They’re going to have one local wedding party, and the other will be a destination wedding party. … They’re beyond in love.”

The American Music Award winner has had parenting practice with her fiancé’s son, telling Ellen DeGeneres in September 2019 the ways that Flynn has “matured” her.

“We have to be out the door at 7:30 to be there at 8:15 and we cannot be late,” the California native explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show at the time, seemingly referencing pickup from Kerr, 36. “I used to not wake up until 11 a.m. and now I’m in bed like a normal person at 10 p.m., just, like, falling asleep. … I guess this is adulting. That’s why I still dress like a child, to fight against!”

She went on to gush about the Pirates of the Caribbean star, telling DeGeneres, 62: “He is the kindest soul. He is the kindest man I’ve ever met. He shows up and he’s such an encouragement spiritually, emotionally, and physically. I do not care to work out and he’s like, ‘Let’s go work out! Let’s go do hot yoga!’ That’s kind of our love language is all things spiritual and working out.”

Keep scrolling to see celebrities sending the couple their well-wishes.