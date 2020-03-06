On edge. Katy Perry admitted she felt “nervous” ahead of sharing her and Orlando Bloom’s pregnancy news.

“Love u guys so much,” the Grammy nominee, 35, tweeted on Friday, March 6. “Was a bit nervous about sharing something so personal like the song n the bump [and I have] never gotten this much love n support, it’s overwhelmingly lovely. Thank u. #NeverWornWhite #babycat.”

The singer debuted her baby bump on Thursday, March 5, cradling her stomach in a sheer dress at the end of her “Never Worn White” music video.

“Omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore,” the American Idol judge tweeted after the video’s release. “Or carry around a big purse lol.”

She and Bloom, 42, got engaged in February 2019 and are set to wed this year, a source told Us Weekly last month. The actor was previously married to Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013, and the former couple share their 9-year-old son, Flynn. As for Perry, she and Russell Brand divorced in 2012 after two years of marriage.

“Orlando has seen Miranda expand her family and continue to have children [with her husband, Evan Spiegel] and he has dreamt of doing the same,” an insider told Us on Thursday. “Katy has always wanted to be a mom and Orlando has wanted to have more kids too. Katy feels very connected to Orlando’s son, Flynn, and can’t wait to experience being a mother herself.”

Being around the Carnival Row star’s son has “matured” Perry, she told Ellen DeGeneres in September 2019. “I guess this is adulting,” the “Teenage Dream” singer said at the time. “That’s why I still dress like a child, to fight against!”

The California native went on to describe picking up Flynn from Kerr, 36, explaining, “We have to be out the door at 7:30 to be there at 8:15 and we cannot be late. I used to not wake up until 11 a.m. and now I’m in bed like a normal person at 10 p.m., just, like, falling asleep.”