The best accessory! Katy Perry, Carrie Underwood and more pregnant celebrities have rocked baby bumps in music videos.

The American Idol judge used her March 2020 “Never Worn White” video to announce her pregnancy, cradling her budding belly in a sheer dress. “Omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore,” the Grammy nominee tweeted at the time. “Or carry a big purse around lol.”

The “I Kissed a Girl” singer, who got engaged to Orlando Bloom in February 2019, went on to say in an Instagram Live: “I am excited. We’re excited and happy. It’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep. I like to tell you guys everything, but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which was through a piece of music because that’s how I speak to you. That’s how we speak together with each other.”

In a SiriusXM video later that same day, Perry said her pregnancy “wasn’t an accident.” She explained to Mikey Piff: “I’m so grateful for everything that I have been able to do and achieve, all the goals I’ve been able to check off my list, the life I’ve lived thus far. I’ve just been trying to create this space in my own life where I’m not running myself too ragged and creating space for something new to happen like this. We’re both looking forward to this new interval of life and sharing this. That’s kind of how it happens.”

As for Underwood, the American Idol season 4 winner was four months away from her due date when she released her “Love Wins” music video. The Oklahoma native covered her stomach in a flowing orange dress while singing in the September 2018 footage.

The “Before He Cheats” singer, who wed Mike Fisher in 2010 in Georgia, welcomed their son Jacob in January 2019 after suffering multiple miscarriages. Underwood previously gave birth to their eldest son, Isaiah, in 2015.

Keep scrolling to see more pregnant celebrities filming music videos, from Cardi B to Natalie Portman.