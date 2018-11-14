Carrie Underwood, who is pregnant with her second child, took the stage at the 2018 Country Music Awards to perform “Love Wins” on Wednesday, November 14.

The 35-year-old singer stunned in a bright blue gown with a matching cape, which featured rainbow sleeves, seemingly representing the message of inclusion in the song. Back in August, Underwood announced she and husband Mike Fisher, who share son Isaiah, 3, are expecting baby No. 2.

During the CMAs opening, Underwood and Brad Paisley, who have hosted the show together for more than a decade, revealed she is expecting a baby boy.

“Hey, you remember last time when I accidentally revealed the gender of your baby?” Paisley, 36, said on Wednesday, referring to him accidentally revealing a then-pregnant Underwood was having a boy at the 2014 CMAs. “Tonight, we’re going to reveal something even more exciting. Who the father is. … Mike, we’re all rooting for you, buddy. What’s your gut feeling, here, Carrie?”

After the American Idol alum joked she liked “Mike’s chances,” Paisley pressured Underwood to tell the crowd the baby’s sex by listing the names of iconic country music couples.

“Johnny or June? Garth or Tricia? Tim or Faith?” the “Alcohol” singer said before Underwood finally gave in. “It’s a Willie!”

After their intro, Paisley also joked about Underwood’s November 2017 fall by suggesting she dress up in bubble wrap to prevent another mishap.

“Last year, I don’t know if you all heard, but two days after last year’s show, she took a really bad fall,” Paisley said “So tonight that’s not gonna happen again — not on my watch! Put this on.”

Underwood broke her wrist and got more than 40 stitches on her face after her accident. In a letter to fans in January, the “Cry Pretty” crooner told her fans she “might look a bit different” after the fall.

“I felt like the differences were more in my head than they were in anybody else’s that would listen to the things I was doing. I had wanted to be in the studio sooner than I was, actually recording these songs, but I had stitches inside my mouth, outside my mouth. It was physically impossible,” Underwood told Vulture earlier this month.

