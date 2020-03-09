Katy Perry shared her baby news with her American Idol costars Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan and joked that she’s “definitely going to get fat” as her pregnancy progresses.

“Guys, I can’t tell you how excited I am that we’re going to have a fourth judge on the show this year,” the “Hello” singer, 70, said in a clip Bryan shared to Twitter on Sunday, March 8.

“I think it’s the perfect addition to this panel,” the country crooner, 43, added.

“Well, should we tell them who it is?” Richie asked.

“I think it should come from Katy,” Bryan replied.

“We’re having a baby!” the “Firework” singer, 35, exclaimed as she rubbed her hands over her baby bump and her fellow judges embraced her. “Oh, my god, I’m terrified.”

The Grammy nominee, who announced earlier this week that she’s expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, then told Richie that he’s going to have to throw her baby shower.

Congrats @katyperry and Orlando Bloom ! We’re looking forward to adding a 4th judge to the family. @AmericanIdol #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/5PhTunLG5D — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) March 9, 2020

“I got you handled, I got the fishing tackle,” the “Knockin’ Boots” singer chimed in.

“I got all the shopping the baby will ever need,” Richie countered.

“You’ll have the outdoors dialed in and Gucci shoes,” Bryan added.

“Yes! All right, baby needs a new pair of shoes,” Perry said excitedly.

“Does this mean your dressing room gets bigger?” Bryan asked.

“Two paychecks?” Richie added as Perry shrugged.

“Well, I’m definitely going to get fat, so look forward to that,” the “Roar” singer added. “Everything’s going to be bigger and better on American Idol season 3.”

Earlier on Sunday, Perry shared a clip from the Fox show that showed Bryan removing a splinter from her finger while they sat at the judges’ panel.

“Leave it to @lukebryan to remind me how difficult labor will be,” she captioned the video that showed the country star sterilizing a needle with a lighter before he used it and tweezers to extract the sliver of wood from his costar’s finger as she loudly yelled “Ow.”

“I’m gonna need anesthesia when I have kids,” she quipped. “That was really really small.”

Days after announcing her pregnancy news Perry flew to Australia to perform at the Women’s World Cup cricket final in Melbourne.

With her bump on full display in a pink dress, the “California Girls” singer told the crowd on Sunday, “I hope it’s a girl.”