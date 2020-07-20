Responding to rumors! Katy Perry slammed speculation that she and Orlando Bloom chose Jennifer Aniston as the godmother of their baby-to-be.

“She texted us because we are friendly with her, and Orlando is one of her good friends,” the Grammy nominee, 35, told KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O on Monday, July 20. “We were like, ‘Wow, this is a wild rumor. I mean, God knows with her, she’s had everything said about her. But I guess this is a fun rumor. But no, we have no idea where it came from.”

The singer went on to call the claim “a product of the media and the internet,” joking, “You should definitely believe everything you read.”

Earlier this month, the Mirror reported that the Friends alum, 51, “cried” when Perry and Bloom, 43, asked her to play that special role in their daughter’s life, noting that she is “very close” with them.

The American Idol judge announced in March that she and the Lord of the Rings star are expecting their first child together. The actor is already the father of his and ex-wife Miranda Kerr’s 9-year-old son, Flynn.

The California native is “grateful” for her fiancé’s parenting “test run,” she told Hits Radio earlier this month. “The good thing is that he has a kid that’s 9,” Perry explained. “He’s been through it so when we were going to pick out strollers, he knew exactly the stroller.”

She went on to say that she calls her baby-to-be “Kicky Perry sometimes” because she “love[s] a pun.”

In September 2019, the “Never Worn White” singer told Ellen DeGeneres that being around Flynn has “matured” her. “We have to be out the door at 7:30 to be there at 8:15 and we cannot be late,” Perry said, seemingly referencing pickups with Kerr, 37. “I used to not wake up until 11 a.m. and now I’m in bed like a normal person at 10 p.m., just, like, falling asleep. … I guess this is adulting. That’s why I still dress like a child, to fight against!”