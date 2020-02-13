The perfect prep! Katy Perry is learning a lot while filming season 18 of American Idol.

“Oh, my gosh, I’m definitely getting a [parenting] education,” the singer, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively of interacting with contestants on Wednesday, February 12, at the American Idol premiere. “Especially when Lionel [Richie] turns from being lovable Lionel to, like, lay it down Lionel! So I’m getting a real education, yes.”

In September 2019, the Grammy nominee opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about how her fiancé Orlando Bloom’s 9-year-old son, Flynn, has matured her. “We have to be out the door at 7:30 to be there at 8:15 and we cannot be late,” she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, seemingly referencing pickup from the actor’s ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. “I used to not wake up until 11 a.m. and now I’m in bed like a normal person at 10 p.m., just, like, falling asleep.”

The California native added, “I guess this is adulting. That’s why I still dress like a child, to fight against!”

Perry and the Carnival Row star, 43, got engaged in February 2019 and have “talked a lot” about having children, a source told Us exclusively at the time.

While filming American Idol, the “Firework” singer is already learning how to combat negativity — which will come in handy when the parenting police strikes in the future. The judge has been teaching her tactics to this season’s contestants, telling Us on Wednesday: “I believe in therapy, I believe in meditation, I believe in self-care, I believe in taking the stillness and the time and just being able to sift what’s real.”

The American Music Award winner went on to say, “Something someone told me that changed my life is, ‘Nobody can ever make you believe something about yourself that you don’t already believe about yourself. So if someone says you’re a fat, ugly bitch, and it affects you, do you think about yourself that way? So get to the bottom of that.’ There you go!”

American Idol 2020 kicks off on Sunday, February 16, on ABC at 8 p.m. EST with two full hours of auditions.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe