A self-imposed vow. Orlando Bloom revealed in a new interview that he abstained from sex for six months before meeting his now-fiancée, Katy Perry, who is pregnant with their first child together.

“[I] wasn’t happy. [My friend] Laird [Hamilton] said, ‘If you want to be serious about a relationship, go celibate for a few months and figure it out,’” the actor, 43, told The Sunday Times in a profile published on Sunday, March 15. “It takes away the idea of going to a party and thinking, ‘Who am I going to meet?’ I was suddenly like, ‘Oh, I can have a relationship with a woman that is just friends.’”

Bloom explained that he “was going to do three months,” but then he started noticing the perks of celibacy.

“I was really enjoying the way I was relating to women, and to the feminine within myself,” he recalled. “I know that sounds crazy.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean star — who said earlier in the interview that he believes “porn is super disruptive to your sex life, to your libido” — admitted he “didn’t even” masturbate during the six-month period.

“Completely nothing. It was insane,” he said. “I don’t think it’s healthy. I don’t think it was advisable. You have to keep it moving down there.”

Then, Bloom ran into Perry, 35, in January 2016 at a Golden Globes afterparty. They had “crossed paths” before, he told the British newspaper, but it was the first time they “actually hung out and connected.” The couple dated on and off before the Carnival Row star proposed on Valentine’s Day in February 2019.

“She’s very surprising,” he told The Sunday Times. “She’s witty and smart and intelligent. She’s charismatic, but she’s direct too, and this dynamic was intriguing to me.”

Bloom was previously married to Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013, and they are the parents of 9-year-old son Flynn. (The model is now married to Snapchat cofounder Evan Spiegel, with whom she shares sons Hart, 22 months, and Myles, 5 months.)