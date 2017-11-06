Leave it to Selena Gomez to bring back the biggest of the early aughts trends: the stretchy tube top. The “Wolves” singer stepped out for an outing to her church on Sunday, November 5, in an outfit she managed to make look demure by slipping an airy sweater over her Are You Am I tube top and sporting loose black Madewell trousers to finish the look. Paired with relaxed jeans, smart boots and a modest sweater, the look balanced out to be fun and not too skimpy!

Not only is the tube top a flattering and comfy staple, but it can also be layered under a number of basics as well as worn alone. If you’re into bringing back the look for yourself (with a 2017 touch, of course) check out our Stylish shopping guide to tube tops!

