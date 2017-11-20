The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai kicked off on Monday, November 20 and Stylish was in the house, along with Karlie Kloss, Candice Swanepoel, Lais Ribeiro and more who shared their beauty secrets and what they were most excited about for the 2017 show.

Spoiler alert: the gorgeous Angels are just like Us! One of the supermodels revealed she woke up with a pimple on show day (not that you would ever know!). Scroll through our gallery to see all of the amazing looks, including the VSxBalmain collection’s debut, and score behind the scenes scoop from the models, makeup artists, hairstylists and more. The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs on November 28 at 10 pm on CBS.

