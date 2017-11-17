If you ever wanted to wear Balmain, the designer label loved by Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and more, but are on a budget, great news! The brand’s collection with Victoria’s Secret, which is set to debut during the 2017 Fashion Show in Shanghai taping Monday, November 20 and airing Tuesday, November 28 on CBS, has pieces starting at just $28 — and we’ve got a sneak peek ahead of the big event!

Scroll through to see every plaid, mesh and rhinestone-decked item from the sexy VSxBalmain collab and start your wish list now. You’ll be able to shop the whole line starting November 29 online and in stores.