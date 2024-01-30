Bryan Abasolo is defending estranged wife Rachel Lindsay from trolls seemingly blaming the former Bachelorette for the pair’s divorce.

“Nature’s clock is set by the Sun; take a moment to synchronize and let the sunshine guide your rhythm!” Abasolo captioned an Instagram selfie on Monday, January 29.

When one social media user commented that it was “not good” for Abasolo and Lindsay to be “across the country from each other” throughout their relationship, claiming that Lindsay put her “career before her marriage,” Abasolo set the record straight.

“To be fair, we’ve been living together for almost 3 years here in LA. Not sure why people think we’ve been apart this entire time,” he replied. “Yes, her career came first, but there were opportunities for her that were smart for her to take which could have not been offered later. It’s hard as it is for women of color to get big gigs which I’ve observed through watching Rachel’s efforts.”

Abasolo noted that he “didn’t have anything lined up” in Los Angeles, so he “opened up a new business” when they relocated to California.

“It’s not just women who should be expected to sacrifice, but a man can do it too. Her building her future was not the problem,” he concluded. “I would encourage anyone to pursue their dreams and hope they have a healthy support system to do so.”

Us Weekly confirmed on January 2 that Abasolo filed for divorce from Lindsay after four years of marriage and requested spousal support from the former ABC star. (Abasolo proposed to Lindsay during The Bachelorette season 13 finale in 2017.)

Abasolo briefly addressed the split via social media after the news went public, calling the decision to divorce “difficult” and referring to himself as a “family man.” Lindsay later revealed on her “Higher Learning” podcast that she planned to “eventually” offer more details about the divorce when she felt ready.

While replying to comments on Monday, Abasolo did offer some insight into what went wrong in the duo’s marriage.

“You relocated your business from Florida to LA. She was an attorney in Dallas. You tried. Sorry it didn’t work,” one social media user wrote. Abasolo responded, writing, “Yes, we did try and lived in LA for almost 3 years…couples therapy and all.”

Another commenter claimed that “Rachel didn’t want family,” a narrative which Abasolo was quick to shut down.

“Rachel did want a family,” he responded. “Things happen as they’re meant to happen. God Bless.”

Before calling it quits, Lindsay was open about facing challenges on the road to becoming parents. Abasolo previously told Us “kids are in our future” while discussing his and Lindsay’s relationship in June 2022.

“We just got a lot of great things going on,” he said at the time. “Our careers are flourishing, we’re both in a good place.”