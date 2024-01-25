Nicole Kidman started planning Big Little Lies season 3 at the request of one very important fan: 15-year-old daughter Sunday.

“She has a very good understanding of things and life, so she was hand-held through it,” Kidman, 56, told Vogue Australia in a profile published on Wednesday, January 24, when asked about showing Big Little Lies to Sunday.

After Kidman, who shares Sunday and 13-year-old Faith with husband Keith Urban, binged the HBO series with her daughter, Sunday was hungry for more content.

“She was like, ‘No. There’s no more discussion. The third series has to happen … I’m sick of the talk. Sick of circling it. Just get it done.’” Kidman joked to Vogue Australia. “You need a teenager to go, ‘Enough. Just do it.’”

Kidman and Reese Witherspoon produced and starred in the TV adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s bestselling novel of the same name. Also starring Zoë Kravitz, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern, Big Little Lies followed a group of mothers living in Monterey, California, who have unexpectedly dark secrets. Season 1 premiered in 2017, two years before a second season hit the TV network.

Despite rampant fan interest in a Big Little Lies season 3, Kidman and Witherspoon, 47, always played coy about the speculation.

“I don’t know. I know that we would,” Kidman previously said during an interview on Andy Cohen Live in 2021. “We all are very, very good friends and the idea of working together again. … The idea of being together and, you know, [you get to a] point in your life where you go, ‘Gosh, it’s just – it’s nice to be around the people I like being around and working with the people I like working around,’ let alone on a hit show like that. So, you know, but that is not, it’s not on the cards, but yeah, we would like to do it.”

In November 2023, Kidman broke the news that a third season was officially in the works.

“I loved Big Little Lies because it sort of came along at a time in my life when I had my children and I was thinking I was going to retire,” the Oscar winner, who also shares two older kids with ex-husband Tom Cruise, announced during a panel discussion at the time. “And then this situation came along where Reese Witherspoon and I were able to produce that show and create that show and then all of you watched it and made it a massive success. And we will be bringing you a third one, just FYI. Yeah.”

Further details of Big Little Lies season 3 have yet to be revealed.