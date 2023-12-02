Your account
Everything the ‘Big Little Lies’ Cast Has Said About Returning for a Potential Season 3

Everything the Big Little Lies Cast Has Said About Returning for a Season 3
Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and more Big Little Lies cast members have teased the possibility of returning for season 3 of the HBO series.

In November 2019, Kidman revealed that she would be open to another season if the writers were also on board.

“If there is a third one, all of it will come from the writers, and that’s amazing,” she explained to Deadline at the time. “Liane [Moriarty] is deeply talented. David [E. Kelley] is deeply talented, and the combination of them is extraordinary. So, where they would take it, I have no idea. You have to bow down to the writers, because that really is where it starts. Unless you’re a director/writer, and then you write it. But this show, we’ll see what Liane can muster, and if she has an interest in it.”

Meanwhile, Witherspoon opened up about the possibility of reuniting the cast for another season, however, she noted that it would be challenging without director Jean-Marc Vallée after his passing.

“Jean-Marc Vallée’s passing was really hard on us,” she explained to The Hollywood Reporter in October 2022. “He was our collaborator. He was our friend. He was our brother. So much of that series was born of his imagination and his creativity, so it is hard to imagine a future without him. But there is certainly a deep desire for all of us to connect and create those characters again. I’m not sure logistically how it could be done because everyone is so busy. It [certainly] couldn’t be done right away. Down the road? Maybe.”

In November 2023, Kidman seemingly confirmed a third season was in the works. “We will be bringing you a third one, FYI,” she said during a LGPA event.

Keep scrolling to see everything the cast has said about doing a season 3:

