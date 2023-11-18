Nicole Kidman says Big Little Lies season 3 is going to happen more than four years after season 2 aired on HBO.
“I loved Big Little Lies because it sort of came a long at a time in my life when I had my children and I was thinking I was going to retire,” Kidman, 56, explained during a Friday, November 17, Q&A session at a Florida event hosted by the LPGA during the CME Group Tour Championship, per Deadline. “And then this situation came along where Reese Witherspoon and I were able to produce that show and create that show and then all of you watched it and made it a massive success. And we will be bringing you a third one, just FYI. Yeah.”
Big Little Lies followed the lives of several mothers in the wealthy town of Monterey, California, but it quickly became clear that while the parents look perfect, it was a different story behind closed doors.
Kidman and Witherspoon starred alongside Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz and Shailene Woodley. The first season was a hit in 2017, and Meryl Streep joined for the follow-up two years later.
Rumors of a third season have died down over the years. Kidman sounded less sure in 2021 during an interview with “Andy Cohen Live” on SiriusXM.
“I don’t know. I know that we would,” the Oscar winner said at the time. “We all are very, very good friends and the idea of working together again. I mean, literally Laura just texted me. … But yeah, the idea of being together and, you know, [you get to a] point in your life where you go, ‘Gosh, it’s just – it’s nice to be around the people I like being around and working with the people I like working around,’ let alone on a hit show like that. So, you know, but that is not, it’s not on the cards, but yeah, we would like to do it.”
Kravitz previously said that she didn’t expect a third installment after director Jean-Marc Vallée’s death. He died at age 58 in December 2021 due to a heart attack.
“I don’t think it is,” Kravitz told GQ in November 2022 in response to a question about a potential season 3. “We talked about doing a Season 3 a lot. Unfortunately, Jean-Marc Vallée, our incredible director, passed away this last year. It’s heartbreaking. I can’t imagine going on without him. He really was the visionary for that show. Unfortunately, it’s done.”
HBO has not made any official announcements about a third season of Big Little Lies.