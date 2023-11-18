Nicole Kidman says Big Little Lies season 3 is going to happen more than four years after season 2 aired on HBO.

“I loved Big Little Lies because it sort of came a long at a time in my life when I had my children and I was thinking I was going to retire,” Kidman, 56, explained during a Friday, November 17, Q&A session at a Florida event hosted by the LPGA during the CME Group Tour Championship, per Deadline. “And then this situation came along where Reese Witherspoon and I were able to produce that show and create that show and then all of you watched it and made it a massive success. And we will be bringing you a third one, just FYI. Yeah.”

Big Little Lies followed the lives of several mothers in the wealthy town of Monterey, California, but it quickly became clear that while the parents look perfect, it was a different story behind closed doors.

Kidman and Witherspoon starred alongside Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz and Shailene Woodley. The first season was a hit in 2017, and Meryl Streep joined for the follow-up two years later.

Related: TV Shows That Are Based on Books Little Fires Everywhere, Big Little Lies and You are among the best-selling books that made their way to the small screen in the form of TV adaptations. Reese Witherspoon is at the center of many of the most successful TV shows based on books, thanks to her passion for bringing fresh stories to a new […]

Rumors of a third season have died down over the years. Kidman sounded less sure in 2021 during an interview with “Andy Cohen Live” on SiriusXM.

“I don’t know. I know that we would,” the Oscar winner said at the time. “We all are very, very good friends and the idea of working together again. I mean, literally Laura just texted me. … But yeah, the idea of being together and, you know, [you get to a] point in your life where you go, ‘Gosh, it’s just – it’s nice to be around the people I like being around and working with the people I like working around,’ let alone on a hit show like that. So, you know, but that is not, it’s not on the cards, but yeah, we would like to do it.”

Kravitz previously said that she didn’t expect a third installment after director Jean-Marc Vallée’s death. He died at age 58 in December 2021 due to a heart attack.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Celebrity Group Chats Forget FaceTime and Zoom — the celebrity group chat is where it’s at. Whether it’s Taylor Swift’s squad or the cast of the Avengers, these are the famous text chains every fan wishes they could be a part of. Luckily, Hollywood’s biggest stars often give fans a bit of insight at what it’s like inside […]

“I don’t think it is,” Kravitz told GQ in November 2022 in response to a question about a potential season 3. “We talked about doing a Season 3 a lot. Unfortunately, Jean-Marc Vallée, our incredible director, passed away this last year. It’s heartbreaking. I can’t imagine going on without him. He really was the visionary for that show. Unfortunately, it’s done.”

HBO has not made any official announcements about a third season of Big Little Lies.