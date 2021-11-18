Love is a risky business. Tom Cruise is one of Hollywood’s hottest leading men — and he’s had his fair share of famous flames off screen.

The Jack Reacher star has been married three times: to Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990, to Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001 and to Katie Holmes from 2006 to 2012. As his career continued to skyrocket, his splits gained more attention.

When his 11-year marriage to the Big Little Lies alum came to an end, fans suspected that Cruise’s participation in Scientology was to blame. He later addressed his desire to keep the reason behind the decision private.

“She knows why, and I know why,” he told Vanity Fair of the split. “She’s the mother of my children, and I wish her well. And I think that you just move on. And I don’t say that lightly. I don’t say that with anything. Things happen in life, and you do everything you can, and in every possible way, and there’s a point at which you just sometimes have to face the brutal reality.”

Kidman, for her part, told the same outlet in 2002 that she “fell madly, passionately in love” with her former spouse. “He basically swept me off my feet. … And as happens when you fall in love, my whole plan in terms of what I wanted for my life — I was like, ‘Forget it. This is it,’” she added. “I was consumed by it, willingly. And I was desperate to have a baby with him. I didn’t care if we were married.”

At the time of their split, the Moulin Rouge! actress experienced an ectopic pregnancy. The now-exes adopted two children during their marriage, who Kidman has attempted to remain “very private” about through the years.

“I have to protect those relationships. I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is,” she told Australia’s Who magazine in 2019. “They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and, as a mother, it’s my job to love them.”

Following his split from the Undoing star, Cruise moved on with Holmes, with whom he welcomed a daughter in 2006. They tied the knot the same year, but the Dawson’s Creek alum filed for divorce in 2012.

At the time of their separation, a source told Us Weekly that Kidman had reached out to Holmes. Years later, the Batman Begins star opened up about her transition into single motherhood.

“That time was intense,” she said in her April 2020 InStyle cover story. “It was a lot of attention, and I had a little child on top of it. … [I want] to make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it.”

Scroll down for a closer look at Cruise’s most famous relationships and flings: