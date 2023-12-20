Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova have been quietly dating for “a while now” ahead of their public debut in December, a source exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly.

“They’re very happy,” the insider says. “And Tom’s extremely confident about it working out for the long term.”

Earlier this month, Cruise, 61, was spotted getting cozy with the Russian socialite, 36, at a party in London’s Grosvenor Square. However, the couple’s England outings didn’t stop there.

“They’ve hung out at Tom’s favorite private members club and regularly enjoy afternoon tea and gourmet dinners out in London,” the source continues.

The Top Gun: Maverick star and Khayrova met through mutual friends in the city’s social scene, according to the insider. “Tom’s become a popular figure in London among the well-heeled, elite types,” the source adds. “What started as a basic friendship quickly turned into something more special.”

While the romance is still in the early stages, Cruise’s eldest children, Isabella, 30, and Connor, 28, have given their stamp of approval. (Cruise shares the two kids with ex-wife Nicole Kidman. He also shares a daughter with ex-wife Katie Holmes.)

Isabella and Connor “think Elsina is great and are so happy to see that their dad has love in his life again,” the insider tells Us, sharing that Cruise has been waiting for the right person. “He wanted to take his time and not rush into any relationships just for the sake of it,” the source explains.

Khayrova, for her part, is fresh out of a relationship. She filed for divorce from Russian oligarch Dmitry Tsetkov in 2022 after separating two years prior. The exes, who share two children, made headlines for their messy legal battle earlier this year. During the proceedings, which have since been settled, Khayrova was accused of hiding her $1 million handbag collection as the former couple argued over assets.

When it comes to her relationship with Cruise, Khayrova is seemingly all-in. “Elsina is very supportive of Tom and his work,” the source tells Us. “She knows he has a lot of demands and obligations.”

Cruise doesn’t appear to be worried about Khayrova’s past breakup — and legal drama — instead, he is focused on the future. “Tom is going into 2024 totally energized, excited and feeling healthier and happier than he has in years,” the insider says. “This is a very special time for him, and having a serious relationship in his life that he can build on is the icing on the cake.”

