Mysterious! Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s children, Isabella and Connor, have flown under the radar since their parents called it quits in 2001.

Cruise and Kidman, who tied the knot in December 1990, adopted Isabella “Bella” two years later after the Big Little Lies alum suffered an ectopic pregnancy. The pair expanded their family in 1995 when they adopted Connor.

“From the minute Tom and I were married, I wanted to have babies,” Kidman told Vanity Fair in 2007. “And we lost a baby early on, so that was really very traumatic. And that’s when we would adopt Bella.”

The duo, who met in 1989 before working together on Days of Thunder, remained connected to their work and family during the late ‘90s. They were in a state of bliss when they costarred in 1999’s Eyes Wide Shut, according to Kidman.

“We were happily married through that,” the Oscar winner told The New York Times in October 2020, reflecting on teaming up with her then-husband for the Stanley Kubrick project. “We would go go-kart racing after those scenes. We’d rent out a place and go racing at three in the morning. I don’t know what else to say. Maybe I don’t have the ability to look back and dissect it. Or I’m not willing to.”

The Moulin Rouge star recalled: “We were working with the greatest filmmaker and learning about our lives and enjoying our lives on set. We would say, ‘When is it going to end?’ We went over there thinking it was going to be three months. It turned into a year, a year and a half. But you go, ‘As long as I surrender to what this is, I’m going to have an incredible time.’”

However, the former couple’s filming bubble burst in February 2001 when Cruise filed for divorce. Their legal separation was finalized in August of that year and while the Cold Mountain actress agreed to joint custody of their children, Isabella and Connor chose to live in Los Angeles with their father. Kidman, for her part, resided in Australia.

When the Risky Business actor married Katie Holmes in November 2006, his kids seemingly embraced their new blended family. (Holmes and Cruise welcomed their own daughter in April 2006. They called it quits June 2012.)

“Both Isabella and Connor are really close with Katie, much more so than Nicole,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2012.

That same month, Isabella opened up to Australia’s New Idea magazine about her dynamic with Kidman, who married Keith Urban in June 2006. The country crooner welcomed two daughters, Sunday and Faith, with the Bombshell actress in 2008 and 2010, respectively.

“I love mom. She’s my mom. She’s great,” Isabella said in May 2012. “I see her sometimes and I speak to her.”

The artist revealed at the time: “We’re a very close family. I love all of our family.” Isabella’s parents, however, were not at her surprise nuptials in September 2015 when she wed Max Parker.

Isabella opted for “a super low-key, small ceremony” in London, a source exclusively told Us at the time, confirming that neither Cruise nor Kidman were in attendance. The bride’s younger brother, Connor, was there to represent the family.

“She really didn’t want to make a big deal out of it,” the insider explained, adding that the nuptials were followed by “a very, very informal” reception.

In the years that have followed, Isabella and Connor have continued to keep low profiles. The pair have on occasion shared photos of their lives on social media.

Scroll down to see Cruise and Kidman’s kids through the years: