Boys’ night! Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman‘s son, Connor Cruise, was spotted on a rare night out with The Sandlot star Patrick Renna.

The 27-year-old actor grabbed dinner with Renna, 43, and another pal at Capo Restaurant in Santa Monica on Wednesday, June 15, and the trio were photographed talking and laughing outside the Italian eatery after the meal. Connor, wearing a white shirt and flannel, grinned at his friends, while the former child star gave him a thumbs up before heading home for the night, per photos obtained by E! News.

While Connor and the Massachusetts native may seem to be an unlikely pair, they’re both actively involved in the Church of Scientology. In August 2013, Renna spoke at the dedication ceremony of a new church outpost in Los Feliz, California, while Connor’s mother confirmed in November 2018 that both he and his older sister Bella are Scientologists.

“I’m very private about [them],” Kidman, 54, told Australia’s Who magazine at the time. “I have to protect those relationships. I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is. They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and, as a mother, it’s my job to love them.”

The Oscar winner and Tom, 59, tied the knot in 1990 and adopted Bella and Connor in 1992 and 1995, respectively. Despite her very public divorce from the Top Gun star, Kidman has been open about maintaining a close relationship with their children. (The Australia native is also mom to Sunday, 13, and Faith, 11, whom she shares with husband Keith Urban.)

“I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe — that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here,” she told Who at the time. “I think that’s so important because if that is taken away from a child, to sever that in any child, in any relationship, in any family — I believe it’s wrong. So that’s our job as a parent, to always offer unconditional love.”

One year later, Kidman gushed about her eldest children in an interview with Vanity Fair, explaining that “Connor is in music” and lives in Miami. “Bella lives just outside London. You know, she really feels more English. We lived there for Eyes Wide Shut, Mission Impossible and The Portrait of a Lady,” the Hours star added. “They both had English accents when they were little.”

Connor, for his part, has also been open about his positive but private relationship with his mother. “I love my mum,” the DJ told Woman’s Day Australia in March 2014, before slamming rumors that they are estranged from one another. “I don’t care what people say, I know that me and Mum are solid.”

He continued: “I love her a lot. My family means everything. Yeah, I love my music, but the family comes before everything else.”

