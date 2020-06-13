‘The Sandlot’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

You’re killing me, Smalls! The Sandlot captured the nostalgia of endless summer days centered on a group of neighborhood kids who play a never-ending-game of baseball in 1962.

The 1993 film starred Tom Guiry (Scotty Smalls), Patrick Renna (Hamilton “Ham” Porter), Chauncey Leopardi (Michael “Squints” Palledorous), Marty York (Alan “Yeah-Yeah” McClennan), Brandon Quinton Adams (Kenny DeNunez), Victor DiMattia (Timmy Timmons), Grant Gelt (Bertram Grover Weeks), and Shane Obedzinski (Tommy “Repeat” Timmons) playing kids battling it out on the baseball field and going head-to-head with “the Beast,” a menacing junkyard dog.

The Sandlot became a cult classic and was even recreated by the New York Yankees, who reenacted the famous Babe Ruth scene from the movie in 2015.

The movie spawned a 2005 direct-to-video sequel with James Earl Jones as Mr. Mertle as the only returning cast member. It was followed by another direct-to-video sequel in 2007 starring Luke Perry as Tommy “Santa” Santorelli and Leopardi, who reprised his role as Squints.

The original cast reunited in 2018 to celebrate the movie’s 25th anniversary on The Today Show.

“It’s been crazy. I mean, it definitely gets you in places for free,” York joked. “I can’t walk through a Las Vegas casino without someone shouting, ‘Yeah-Yeah!'”

Renna added: “Seeing these guys, some of them I haven’t seen in 25 years, but it is just like we’re back.”

The cast has even started to show the movie to their children with some mixed reactions.

Renna said on The Today Show that he played the movie for his son Flynn, whom the former child actor welcomed with his wife, Jasmin, in April 2017.

“I showed [my son] the movie for the first time … and he’s really big on Moana,” Renna said.

Leopardi added that his teenage daughter wasn’t impressed with his prior role on The Sandlot. “I think she thinks I’m just kind of a dork, so…” he said.

David Mickey Evans, who wrote and directed The Sandlot and its 2005 sequel, revealed in an interview with “The Rain Delay” podcast in 2019 that a TV series starring the original cast is in the works.

“I already got all the original cast members back,” he said at the time. “It takes place in 1984, when they’re all, like, 33 years old and they all have children of their own, and that’s all I can tell you.”

