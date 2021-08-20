The more, the merrier! Nicole Kidman could have seen herself having a bigger brood.

“I wish I’d had more children, but I wasn’t given that choice,” the actress, 54, told Marie Claire Australia on Thursday, August 19. “I would’ve loved 10 kids. But that’s OK because I get to mother other children.”

The Nine Perfect Strangers alum revealed that not only does she have “six nieces and a nephew,” but she also has 12 godchildren. “I love mothering. I love kids,” the Big Little Lies alum gushed. “They’re quirky, funny and unfiltered. And then you get to see them grow and send them on their way.”

Over the years, Kidman has been open about her fertility struggles. She adopted Isabella, now 28, and Connor, now 26, with her then-husband, Tom Cruise, in 1992 and 1995, respectively. After splitting from the actor, 59, and moving on with Keith Urban, Kidman welcomed daughters Sunday, 13, and Faith, 10, via surrogates.

The Aussie and Urban’s little ones “might be” musical like their dad, 53, the country singer exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2014.

“[They] sing all the time,” the New Zealand native said at the time. “So who knows. Absolutely, if they’re really good at it and that’s what they want to do, I’d encourage them to work at it. Whatever they show an aptitude for and a passion for, they just have to work at it. No matter what they do.”

Prior to welcoming her daughters with the help of gestational carriers, the Undoing star suffered an ectopic pregnancy and a miscarriage.

“I know the yearning. That yearning. It’s a huge, aching yearning,” the Emmy winner told Tatler of her pregnancy losses in June 2018. “And the loss! The loss of a miscarriage is not talked about enough.”

Kidman has maintained a positive relationship with her eldest two children despite their affiliation with the Church of Scientology, explaining in November 2018 why she keeps their bond “very private.”

The Oscar winner told Who magazine: “I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is. They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and, as a mother, it’s my job to love them. And I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe — that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here. I think that’s so important because if that is taken away from a child, to sever that in any child, in any relationship, in any family — I believe it’s wrong. So that’s our job as a parent, to always offer unconditional love.”