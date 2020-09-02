Why the Church of Scientology Is Tightening the Reins on Its Famous Members

The Church of Scientology is under fire now more than ever, but don’t count on hearing from longtime celebrity members such as Tom Cruise, Kirstie Alley or John Travolta anytime soon.

“Of course, these famous names are well aware of the scrutiny and scandals around them,” a source says exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “But they basically have to sit back in silence.”

The A-listers put their trust in the organization’s leader, David Miscavige, years ago — and there could be serious consequences if they tried to back out now.

“David’s word is all powerful,” the source tells Us. “And the risk of speaking out is too great.”

The Church of Scientology has faced a number of scandals in recent years, from former member Leah Remini exposing alleged wrongdoings in her Emmy-winning A&E docuseries, Scientology and the Aftermath, to devout Scientologist Danny Masterson being charged with raping three women. (The That ‘70s Show alum has maintained his innocence.)

Through it all, the church has stood by its practices. In a statement to Us, a spokesperson denied the source’s “ludicrous” claims.

For more on Scientology, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.