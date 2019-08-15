



Onward and upward. Leah Remini’s Emmy-winning A&E docuseries, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, is ending after three seasons.

The final episode will be a two-hour special filmed in front of a live studio audience made up of former Church of Scientology members. It is set to air on Monday, August 26.

“We’re exposing so much, but we need to do some other things to bring the fight to a different level,” Remini, 49, explained during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Wednesday, August 14. “We did not plan on more than a season or two. I always thought it would be six or eight episodes and that would be enough for the FBI, local police and the IRS to start doing something about it — or at the very least revoke their tax exemptions. People kept telling us more stories, and we had to tell them, but there’s only so much you can do in this forum and in this way.”

Scientology and the Aftermath premiered in November 2016, three years after the King of Queens alum left the church and became an outspoken critic. Over the course of 36 episodes, Remini and her cohost, Mike Rinder, shared the stories of other former Scientologists who have accused the organization of abuse, harassment and other forms of inappropriate behavior. The series won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Informational Series or Special in September 2017.

Despite the show’s success, the actress said she is not sure whether it has “helped my recovery.”

“Most people, when they get out of an abusive relationship, hopefully start doing the work to heal. I just haven’t been able to do that. It’s opened up a can of worms for me,” she told THR. “I didn’t know, as a parishioner, that these things were going on. Obviously I understood the policies of Scientology, because we all read the same things, but you don’t truly understand what’s going on. You see me, I’m shocked in these episodes.”

As for what’s next, Remini noted that she is “not dumb enough to give Scientology a heads up on what we’re planning exactly.” However, she hopes to “focus on protecting its future victims.”

“We’ve done our job. The public is seeing what a truly evil organization it is,” she added. “It’s not about religious beliefs. They can believe whatever the f–k they want. But they can’t just do whatever the f–k they want — because that’s what they’ve been doing.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series finale will include interviews with two of the women who have accused Danny Masterson of sexual assault. The That ‘70s Show alum, 43, has denied any wrongdoing. He and the church were hit with a lawsuit alleging stalking and harassment on Wednesday.

Us Weekly has reached out to the Church of Scientology for comment.

