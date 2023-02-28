Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes The Way They Were

Out of the spotlight. Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes‘ marriage — and subsequent split — has been a major topic of conversation over the years.

The couple first sparked dating speculation after they were seen on a trip to Europe together in 2005. Following a whirlwind romance, Cruise and Holmes got engaged later that year before welcoming their daughter in 2006.

During their courtship, the Abandon star confirmed that she was going to convert to Scientology. “You know, it’s really exciting,” Holmes told W Magazine in 2005 about the controversial religion. “I just started auditing and I’m taking some courses and I really like it. I feel like it’s really helping.”

The Dawson’s Creek alum exchanged vows with the Top Gun: Maverick star in 2006, shortly after they expanded their family. Cruise and Holmes shocked fans when they announced their separation in June 2012 after five years of marriage.

At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the Batman Begins actress was “very happy” that she could “move on and finally live her life.” Less than one year later, the Oscar nominee noted in an interview that that he “didn’t expect” his ex to file for divorce in 2012.

Holmes, for her part, opened up about making plans to return to her acting career. “Even early on, when I was a young actor and all of a sudden people knew who I was, my dad told me, ‘Don’t let that change how you live your life.’ I’ve always sort of approached it that way,” she detailed to DuJour magazine in 2014. “You have to continue to do the things you want to do and not let outside forces dictate.”

The New York native continued: “I think I’ve gotten more comfortable with acting over time. Early on, I could never get out of my head. I’d be thinking, ‘I have to get the job.’ And even when I had the job, I was afraid that I was going to get fired, or I just had the mentality of, ‘I need to be good enough.'”

Holmes said she was looked forward to getting to explore her passion again, saying, “But the more projects you do, the older you get, the more life experience you get, you start to understand storytelling better. So you’re a little bit more confident going in. You’re not afraid of getting fired: You just want to contribute.”

The Miss Meadows star clarified that she didn’t blame her marriage for her career hiatus. “It’s the life of an actor. We don’t really have a lot of choice in the matter. You have dry spells, and then you have times when there is a lot of opportunity,” she concluded.

Nearly a decade after ending her marriage, Holmes opened up about the challenges of being a single mother. “That time was intense,” she recalled to InStyle in April 2020. “It was a lot of attention, and I had a little child on top of it. [We] had some funny moments out and about in public. … I feel like I can be more creative and have more time, have my voice.”

Holmes dated Jamie Foxx from 2013 to 2019. She was later linked to chef Emilio Vitolo and Bobby Wooten III. Cruise, for his part, previously sparked romance rumors with Hayley Atwell but has remained tight-lipped about his personal life.

