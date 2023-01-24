It’s a girl! Emilio Vitolo is expecting his first child with girlfriend Sammy Piccininni following his split from Katie Holmes.

“Half of me & half of you 💕 we’re having a baby girl💕,” the couple captioned a joint Instagram post on Sunday, January 22. The social media upload included photos from a gender reveal celebration where Vitolo, 33, and Piccininni, 24, showed off their ultrasound photos.

The chef and Piccininni made their relationship Instagram official in August 2022. At the time, the now-mom-to-be shared several snaps of the twosome hanging out during a romantic getaway to the Hamptons.

Prior to his romance with Piccininni, Vitolo made headlines after he started dating Holmes, 44. The former couple sparked romance rumors in September 2020 following multiple outings.

A source later told Us that the actress and the New York native “agreed to give each other space” in their relationship. “There’s no drama that went down with the breakup,” the insider noted to Us in April 2021. “Katie and Emilio really enjoyed their time together — it just simply didn’t work out.”

One month later, Us broke the news that Holmes and Vitolo decided to go their separate ways. “There’s no drama that went down with the breakup,” a second source told Us at the time. “Katie and Emilio really enjoyed their time together — it just simply didn’t work out.”

The Dawson’s Creek alum, for her part, publicly supported her ex-boyfriend after their breakup.

“ALMOST A YEAR @tribecafilmfestival 💕🙏💕,” Holmes, who collaborated with the actor on the project, wrote via Instagram in June 2021. “I am so excited for the start of the @tribecafilmfestival today!!!!! I am so honored to have been a part of the making of ALMOST A YEAR which is premiering at #Tribeca2021 as part of #TribecaAtHome.”

She added: “Congratulations to the very talented and amazing cast @eveclindley @emiliovitolo @lilmitz_ and director @jamiesonbaker 🍾💫💥✨,” to which the restauranteur commented several heart-eye emojis.

Later that year, another insider hinted to Us that the Ohio native was back on the dating scene. “Katie has been going on a few very low-key dates but nothing serious right now,” they shared with Us in October 2021.

According to the insider, Holmes was “not focused on her dating life and not searching” for love. In April 2022, the director was photographed kissing and holding hands with Bobby Wooten III during a sweet outing in New York City.

The musician, 33, gushed about his girlfriend when they made their red carpet debut the following month, exclusively telling Us, “I’m happy to have [Katie] here as my date. I’m so excited to be here for [honoree] David [Byrne]. He’s impacted my life like crazy so it’s quite easy to speak on everything he’s done for me.”

After less than one year of dating, Holmes and Wooten parted ways. “Katie and Bobby broke up last week, she’s no longer [talking] about him to his friends,” another source detailed to Us. “They just didn’t work out together for the long run.”

The Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark star, who also shares a 16-year-old daughter with ex-husband Tom Cruise, previously opened up about parenting being her priority.

“[I want] to make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it. She came out very strong — she’s always been a strong personality,” she told InStyle in her April 2020 cover story. “She’ll pick an activity and work her butt off until she’s really good at it. Then she’s like, ‘OK, I’m going to try the next thing.’ She’s very focused and a hard worker.”