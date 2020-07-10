Taking sides? Katie Holmes seemingly showed her support for Thandie Newton after she admitted to feeling “so scared” of Tom Cruise while filming Mission: Impossible 2.

Holmes, 41, followed the Westworld actress, 47, on Instagram days after her comments about Cruise, 58, went viral. The Dawson’s Creek alum and the Top Gun star were married form 2006 to 2012 and welcomed a daughter together in April 2006.

On Monday, July 6, Newton raised eyebrows with her candid remarks about her experience working with the Jack Reacher actor. “I was so scared of Tom,” she said in the latest issue of New York magazine. “He was a very dominant individual. He tries super hard to be a nice person. But the pressure. He takes on a lot. And I think he has this sense that only he can do everything as best as it can be done.”

The British actress went on to describe a particularly jarring interaction with Cruise, who she claims was “not happy with what I was doing” on set because her character “had the s–tiest lines.” According to Newton, the pair swapped roles during a rehearsal so that Cruise could show the Crash actress how she should be performing her lines, which she thought was “the most unhelpful” idea.

“It just pushed me further into a place of terror and insecurity. It was a real shame,” she explained. “And bless him. And I really do mean bless him, because he was trying his damnedest.”

When Holmes and Cruise separated in June 2012 after five years of marriage, an insider told Us Weekly that the Batman Begins actress was “very happy” that she could “move on and finally live her life.” Less than one year later, the Oscar nominee admitted that he “didn’t expect” his ex to file for divorce when she did.

“To be 50 and to have experiences and to think you have a grip on everything, and then it hits you — this is it, what life can do to you,” he told a German TV network in April 2013. “Life is a tragicomedy. You need to have a sense of humor.”

Nearly a decade after ending her marriage, Holmes opened up about the challenges of being a single mother.

“That time was intense,” Holmes told InStyle in their April 2020 cover story. “It was a lot of attention, and I had a little child on top of it. [We] had some funny moments out and about in public. … I feel like I can be more creative and have more time, have my voice.”