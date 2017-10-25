A shoulder to lean on. Three years after their stormy breakup, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have mended fences, multiple sources exclusively tell Us Weekly.

Celebrity Exes Who Have Stayed Close

“Selena is simply trying to make peace with Justin after her illness,” one insider reveals, referring to the kidney transplant that the “Wolves” singer underwent earlier this year due to complications with lupus. “He has been great to her since her surgery and they are on good terms right now. They got back in touch recently through their friends and have seen each other at church.”

A second source tells Us that the exes began speaking “a couple months after her surgery.”

Meanwhile, a source close to Gomez tells Us, “Justin and Selena recently started speaking. I don’t know when exactly but it’s because of the same church they go to. The community there is pretty tight knit and Justin and Selena have a lot of mutual friends who brought them back together. They realized it was time to grow past their history and move on. They’re grown up a lot in the past couple of years and are mature about the situation.”

Bieber, 23, and Gomez, 25, have also spent some time together at her home in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles. The Ontario native was spotted arriving in his white G-Wagon to his ex-girlfriend’s $2.25 million property on Sunday, October 22. TMZ reported that they hung out with mutual friends until at least midnight.

The Disney alum is still dating The Weeknd, though. “He has been on tour and she’s been traveling back and forth to L.A., but they are 100 percent still on,” the first source tells Us, while the second notes, “The Weekend is well aware Selena and Justin are talking.”

The Gomez insider says, “The Weeknd doesn’t think Selena talking to Justin again is weird at all. He doesn’t care.”

Bieber and Gomez dated on and off from 2011 to 2014. “[She] is someone I love dearly,” he told Access Hollywood in 2015. “I’m never going to stop loving her. I’m never going to stop checking in on her. … We always respected each other and we still respect each other.”

The “Bad Liar” songstress began dating The Weeknd, 27, in January, while the “Baby” crooner has been linked to Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia Richie and Hailey Baldwin.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!