New year, new Instagram game! Selena Gomez has unfollowed all but 37 accounts on Instagram. Fans noticed that the 25-year-old “Wolves” crooner, who previously followed more than 300 people, made the changes on Saturday, January 6.

The former Disney star is still following close friends Taylor Swift, Francia Raisa and Julia Michaels, in addition to Amy Schumer and Jessica Alba. She is also still keeping tabs on several fan accounts dedicated to celebrating her career.

Gomez devotees took to Twitter to ask what prompted the “Bad Liar” songstress to unfollow Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello, Gigi Hadid, her costars on her breakout series Wizards of Waverly Place and the cast of 13 Reasons Why.

She unfollowed demi, camila & all her friends & 13 reasons why cast & wizards of waverly place cast & so many peoples. Wtf is happening — Hifza ❤ (@HappylenasLarry) January 7, 2018

As previously reported, the producer made her Instagram account private in December, following controversy over of a recent Billboard interview about a teddy bear in Gomez’s home. Gomez expressed her disproval of a cover story for Billboard magazine’s 2017 Woman of the Year issue that included details about her home.

The “Fetish” singer, who reactivated the account shortly after, shared a heartfelt photo via the account on Sunday, January 7, showing her outside her childhood home in Texas.

“The home I grew up in, from birth to 12.. (no one was home when I knocked this time lol) I visit this place every chance I get,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself sitting on the front porch steps. “In many ways it very well could have been better than my life today, but I’m grateful for a voice that can enable change today. Even when I don’t know how to do it well or actually want it. I love you Grand Prairie. Thank you.”

Since unfollowing multiple accounts, Gomez made a snapshot of her mom, Mandy Teefey, her profile picture. A source previously told Us that Teefey “has trust issues” over Gomez’s newly rekindled romance with Justin Bieber, and Bieber is hoping to that Gomez’s family “gives him another chance.”

