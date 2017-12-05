Selena Gomez made her Instagram account private on Tuesday, December 5, after posting a cryptic message in response to her recent Billboard interview.

The “Wolves” singer, 25, shared a screenshot on her Instagram Story of the first paragraph from her cover story for the magazine’s 2017 Woman of the Year issue. She captioned the since-deleted post, “Never will I let another human guess my words ever again. Or invite them in my home. That is so hurtful. The most ‘ridiculous’ part of that is no one knowing my heart when I say things.”

The article in question references a “five-foot teddy bear” that was “sprawled across the kitchen floor” in Gomez’s home in North Hollywood when she sat down with Billboard. “It was a gift, and at first I thought, ‘This is so ridiculous, I can’t wait until I give it away to another person,’” she told the publication of the oversize stuffed animal.

Shortly after the Disney alum posted her cryptic response, fans took to social media to speculate that she was upset with the magazine for including her quote about the teddy bear. “The person that gifted her that teddy bear is really important to Selena & must have read the interview and got mad at Selena for treating it like something to get rid of. That’s the only explanation,” one fan suggested on Twitter.

Another user tweeted, “selena may just be mad about the teddy part. i mean we dont know who gave her that bear and in the article they said she ‘cant wait to give it away’ which she obviously didnt say so she’s pissed they would portray her like that.”

The day before Gomez seemingly slammed Billboard, she shared an Instagram Story video of herself alongside the caption, “I need some alone time.”

The “Bad Liar” singer recently made headlines for her split from The Weeknd after nearly a year of dating. Us Weekly broke the news that she later reignited her on-off relationship with Justin Bieber.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!