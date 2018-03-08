Still in good spirits! Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber both attended a service in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, March 7, but left the church in separate cars amid rumors that they are taking a break.

The Disney alum, 25, and the “Sorry” singer, 24, reunited in November after she called it quits with The Weeknd. The pair have dated off and on since they were first linked in 2011. They were both all smiles as they separately exited the church the same day multiple reports claimed they were taking some time apart.

As previously reported, Gomez recently wished Bieber happy birthday on Instagram. “March 1, 1994 someone I know that happens to be super cool was born. Boom,” she captioned a photo of herself with a Polaroid picture on her forehead on Bieber’s 24th birthday.

Gomez and Bieber seemed happier than ever last month during their PDA-filled Valentine’s Day date in Beverly Hills. During their romantic dinner at the Montage Beverly Hills Hotel, the 13 Reasons Why producer and the Grammy winner exchanged a kiss and looked lovingly at one another.

Days later, the pair seemingly enjoyed each other’s company at Bieber’s father’s wedding in Jamaica.

“They were having a great time, it was very relaxed,” a source told Us Weekly about the couple at Jeremy Bieber’s nuptials. “The guests along with Justin and Selena enjoyed the entire day. They were very sweet, very affectionate.”

