Sending her man some birthday love! Selena Gomez wished “super cool” boyfriend Justin Bieber happy 24th birthday on Thursday, March 1, via Instagram.

“March 1, 1994 someone I know that happens to be super cool was born,” the “Wolves” singer, 25, captioned a photo of herself laying down with a Polaroid picture on her forehead. “Boom.”

In the comments, users pointed out that Gomez posted, deleted and then re-uploaded the shot with a new filter. Other fans commented that they think the Polaroid photo is of Bieber, 24, and Gomez kissing.

Us Weekly confirmed in November that the on-again, off-again couple got back together. After spending a PDA-filled Valentine’s Day together, which included dinner at the Montage Beverly Hills Hotel and a church service, the pair jetted off to Jamaica for the “Sorry” singer’s father Jeremy Bieber’s wedding.

A source told Us that Gomez and Bieber were “very sweet” with each other during the nuptials.

“They were having a great time, it was very relaxed,” the source explained. “The guests along with Justin and Selena enjoyed the entire day. They were very sweet, very affectionate.”

The duo, who were first linked back in 2011, are in a “much healthier spot” since Gomez completed treatment for her mental health issues in January, a source told Us.

“[He] knew about it and was supportive, but the trip had nothing to do with him,” a source told Us earlier this month. “It was all her decision. She feels great and is working on new music … It’s helped reduce stress, and as a result, they’re in a much healthier spot.”

