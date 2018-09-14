Vanderpump Rules meets The Bachelor? According to Scheana Shay, Bachelorette alums will be making an appearance on the upcoming seventh season of the Bravo hit.

“You’ll see me single the entire summer. I go on quite a few dates. I will just say that I have my Bachelorette moment on the show this summer,” the 33-year-old teased at Loop Now Technologies and Bit Circus’ launch of their new app, Firework, on Thursday, September 13, in Los Angeles. “It was a really good summer … There is obviously a lot of cat-fighting as well, but that’s obviously every summer for us.”

Scheana, who has been linked to Bachelorette season 12 runner-up and Bachelor in Paradise star Robby Hayes, later expanded on her comments: “When I said I had my Bachelorette moment, I mean because I went out with more than one person who had been on the show The Bachelorette. And you’ll see one of those this summer.”

As for which members of Bachelor Nation will be making an appearance on Bravo in the future, Scheana played coy, but did reveal that the men were on “a couple of different seasons.”

“It has to be the right one, because they are not all in it for the right reasons,” she joked about dating men from the ABC dating franchise.

Ultimately, however, Scheana said she and her mystery men were “better as friends.”

Scheana was previously married to Mike Shay. The pair split after two years of marriage in 2016, and the reality star got back together with her on-again, off-again beau Robert Valletta for around a year. While she has been rumored to be seeing her Vanderpump Rules costar Adam Spott, she insisted that they are platonic.

“You just have to watch next season,” she teased. “We’re always together. He’s my favorite person to be with.”

Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules is expected to premiere on Bravo later this year.

