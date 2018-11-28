Thank you, next! Lala Kent revealed exclusively to Us Weekly that she no longer works with music producer Sean2 Miles after her Vanderpump Rules costar Scheana Shay started to record with him.

“After I heard that they were working together, I no longer work with Sean2,” Lala, 28, tells Us. “I just take it personally when anything I do is cheapened. So when stuff like that happens, it’s like, I can’t. Time to move on to the next, you know?”

Lala, who released two singles in 2017, also tells Us that she has two new tracks coming out during season 7.

Scheana, meanwhile, has not officially released music since 2014’s “Shake That,” a collaboration with costar James Kennedy. However, the 33-year-old is back in the studio and recently spoke to Us about her new songs, including one titled “Better Without You,” produced by Sean2.

“I’ve had so many people ask me to put out new music and then Sean2, who works with Lala as well, was like, ‘Can I get you in the studio? I think your voice is dope, I really want to work with you.’ And we worked out a great deal. So why not?” she explained, noting she’s planning to release a five- song EP in March. “It’s something I enjoy doing.”

The SURver added “Better Without You,” which is the first song she’s ever written, is “not just about one person.” (Scheana called it quits with husband Mike Shay in November 2016 and then subsequently split with boyfriend Rob Valletta in August 2017.)

As for Lala’s future in music, the SUR hostess tells Us she is working on her acting and makeup line, for now.

“I’m really focused on my acting, I have the Row 2 coming up, we start filming in January. I have Give Them Lala Beauty that’s ready to expand, I just have a lot of irons in the fire right now,” Lala explains. “I don’t really know if music is gonna fit right now. But I mean, again, I never shut anything down. So if I feel like making music, definitely.”

Vanderpump Rules season 7 premieres on Bravo Monday, December 3, at 9 p.m. ET.

