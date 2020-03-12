Staying calm in the kitchen. Pink is channeling her anxiety by cooking up a storm. More specifically, the Grammy winner whipped up some homemade ravioli for her family amid growing concerns about the coronavirus.

The “Just Give Me a Reason” singer, 40, took to her Instagram on Wednesday, March 11, to share a video of herself hard at work in the kitchen. The lighthearted clip begins with a pal (who is holding the camera) wandering through a pantry into the songstress’ kitchen.

“What’s going on here?” the friend asks as she approaches the Pennsylvania native.

As the camera gets closer to Pink, it’s clear that she’s furiously kneading some dough on her kitchen island. There’s also a glass of red wine beside her.

“I’m stressed out,” the star replies with a laugh. “This is all bad.”

Added the “What About Us” singer: “[It’s] all bad news, so I’m making ravioli.”

Pink adopted a slightly more hopeful tone in her caption, adding: “We’re gonna be okay though. Probably. I’m sure.”

And while she didn’t reference the Coronavirus directly, the Billboard Music Award winner also included the phrase “Washyourdisgustinghands” — a clear nod to the ongoing pandemic that has sickened Tom Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson and thousands of others so far.

However, Pink’s desire to cook isn’t exclusive to her current worried state. In fact, in recently months the CoverGirl spokeswoman has been spending more and more time honing her culinary abilities. In December 2019 she showed off the “melted snow people” confections she baked just in time for the holiday season, and the following month she made a cake.

“Well, it’s not the prettiest thing I’ve ever seen … But we’ll see how it tastes,” she wrote of the pastry on Instagram at the time. “I picked a bunch of tangerines off the tree and made a tangerine cake with citrus glaze. Martha’s was prettier. @marthastewart.”

Pink’s daughter Willow, 8, has also caught the baking bug. In January, the elementary school student whipped up some homemade doughnuts, which her proud mom showed off on social media. “Wills is becoming quite the baker,” Pink mused at the time. “This diet isn’t working.”

This domestic streak for Pink and her family, which also includes son Jameson, 3, and husband, Carey Hart, comes after the “Walk Me Home” songstress announced she was taking a yearlong break at the CMA Awards in November 2019. “We did two-and-a-half years [recording and on tour] and Willow is back in school now and Jameson’s gonna start preschool soon, so it’s kind of the year of the family,” she explained of her self-imposed hiatus. “Carey has a lot going on as well. He is super supportive. He follows me around the world, and now it’s his turn.”