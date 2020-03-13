Better safe than sorry. Orlando Bloom revealed that he and the cast of Amazon Prime’s Carnival Row would be “quarantined” after the series shut down filming due to health concerns.

“It’s farewell from us as we’re going home to be quarantined,” the 43-year-old actor said in a video shared to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, March 12. Bloom panned his phone around the room, showing cast and crew waving behind him as he pouted over having to leave the set.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor continued, “But we’re coming home to the States … At least I’m coming home to the States because we want to get in before the quarantine. Big love everybody. Stay safe out there. Self-quarantine. It seems really crazy, actually, this whole [coronavirus] thing. But do the right thing by you and your family and stay safe. In a few weeks, we’ll beat this bad boy.”

While it wasn’t made clear that Bloom had come into contact with anyone who may have tested positive for COVID-19, he’s not the only famous face taking extra precautions during the outbreak news. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who revealed one day prior that they had contracted the illness in Australia, later gave an update that they were self-isolating so as not to spread the virus even further.

The Lord of the Rings star has good reason to stay extremely careful during the outbreak, as he and fiancée Katy Perry are expecting their first child together. The American Idol judge, 35, confirmed her pregnancy in the music video for her latest single, “Never Worn White,” on March 5.

The couple couldn’t be happier to be adding to their family. “My babies blooming,” Bloom captioned a photo of the pregnant “Teenage Dream” songstress in a multi-colored dress two days after the news made headlines.

Perry remarked to fans during an Instagram Live video later that day that keeping her growing bump under the radar was a challenge. “It’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep,” she said at the time. “I like to tell you guys everything, but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which was through a piece of music because that’s how I speak to you. That’s how we speak together with each other.”