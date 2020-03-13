Pumping the brakes. Dennis Quaid and his fiancée, Laura Savoie, are putting their upcoming wedding on hold.

“Laura and Dennis are postponing their wedding and are telling people it’s due to ‘travel issues’ and not coronavirus,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Although the insider says the date change isn’t because of the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, several film and TV productions and concert tours have halted because of the pandemic.

Us broke the news in October 2019 that Quaid, 65, had popped the question to the 26-year-old PhD student. Later that month, the A Dog’s Purpose star revealed to Extra that he proposed at Turtle Bay in Oahu, Hawaii.

“She was actually taking a selfie of us, and I put the ring in front and said, ‘Will you marry me?’ — and then she fell down,” Quaid recalled.

Fans took to social media to point out the nearly 40-year age difference between the duo, but the Midway actor wasn’t fazed by the criticism.

“I thought it was wonderful, actually,” Quaid told The Guardian in November 2019. “Everyone comes from the perspective of their own life and so I can’t comment on the way they feel; I can’t even get angry. I didn’t go out looking for an age gap or someone really younger than me. I met her at a business event and then the relationship developed. You have no control over who you fall in love with.”

The Parent Trap star added that he won’t let other people’s opinions influence his decision because he knows that Savoie is the One.

“I don’t fall in love easy. But I can’t let what a few people think control all that,” Quaid said. “I’ve been married three times and this is the final one, I know it is. I feel like I have a real partner in life.”

Prior to his relationship with Savoie, Quaid was married to P. J. Soles from 1978 to 1983, Meg Ryan from 1991 to 2001 and Kimberly Quaid from 2004 to 2018.

He shares son Jack, 27, with Ryan, 57, and twins Thomas and Zoe, 12, with Kimberly, 47.