Dennis Quaid and Fiancee Are 'Hunkered Down' After Postponing Their Wedding

Doing their part. Dennis Quaid opened up about his decision to put his wedding to Laura Savoie on hold amid the current coronavirus pandemic.

The Parent Trap actor, 65, and the PhD student, 26, were set to tie the knot in Hawaii in April, but put their nuptials on the back burner after being encouraged to stay indoors to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Quaid opened up about his and his fiancée’s difficult decision while speaking to Extra on Tuesday, March 24, one week after Us Weekly broke the news that they would be postponing their ceremony.

“We are hunkered down. There’s a lot of time to catch up on things,” Quaid admitted. “We postponed … once we started to hear about Italy. We have a few members of the family and friends who have low immune systems due to medical treatment, medical issues going on. We decided, ‘Let’s just postpone.'”

The A Dog’s Purpose star revealed that he and Savoie were offered Craig T. Nelson‘s home for their ceremony, which was going to be “nice and small.” Despite the wedding being put on pause for the moment, the 75-year-old Parenthood alum’s offer still stands.

“[Nelson] said, ‘Of course it did,'” Quaid told Extra. “Now, we may do something closer to home. We’re going to wait for this to lift.”

When Us first reported that the date of Quaid’s ceremony was up in the air, a source exclusively revealed that the couple was “telling people it’s due to ‘travel issues’ and not coronavirus.” Now, however, the Day After Tomorrow star was adamant about how important it was to stay home so as not to unknowingly spread the novel virus.

“I think everyone needs to obey the rules,” he said on Tuesday.

Us broke the news in October 2019 that Quaid had popped the question to the University of Texas student while on vacation in Hawaii. Fans were quick to voice their concerns over the sizable age difference between the couple, but the Midway actor wasn’t bothered by the criticism.

“I thought it was wonderful, actually,” he told The Guardian in November 2019. “Everyone comes from the perspective of their own life and so I can’t comment on the way they feel; I can’t even get angry. I didn’t go out looking for an age gap or someone really younger than me … You have no control over who you fall in love with.”

Quaid was previously married to P.J. Soles from 1978 to 1983, Meg Ryan from 1991 to 2001 and Kimberly Quaid from 2004 to 2018. He shares son Jack, 27, with the When Harry Met Sally actress, 57, and twins Thomas and Zoe, 12, with Kimberly, 47.