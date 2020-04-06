First things first for Dennis Quaid! “The Dennissance” podcast host is opening up about next steps with his fiancée, Laura Savoie.

“Let me get married first,” the actor, 65, tells Us Weekly exclusively when asked if he thinks he and the University of Texas PhD student, 26, will have a quarantine baby.

For now, he is focusing on taking care of the 12-year-old twins, Thomas and Zoe, he shares with his ex-wife Kimberly Buffington.

“My kids are here and that keeps us on a regular schedule,” the A Dog’s Purpose star says. “They’re doing school online, but it starts at 8:00 in the morning.”

Quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic is “bringing [them] closer together,” he gushes. “Everybody’s learning their responsibility that they need to do, that things don’t just get done magically like they did when they went off to school and came back.”

The Golden Globe nominee, who also shares Jack, 27, with Meg Ryan, proposed to Savoie in October 2019 at Turtle Bay in Oahu, Hawaii, after dating for less than a year.

“It was kind of spontaneous,” Quaid told Extra at the time. “It was very much a surprise. I had the ring in my pocket … It has been kind of a month-and-a-half plan … I wanted it to be private.”

The pair were set to tie the knot in April, but Us broke the news in March that they chose to postpone their nuptials amid the COVID-19 spread.

“We have a few members of the family and friends who have low immune systems due to medical treatment, medical issues going on,” the Emmy nominee explained to the outlet at the time. “We decided, ‘Let’s just postpone.’”

In November 2019, Quaid told The Guardian that the nearly 40-year age difference between him and his girlfriend “really doesn’t bother” them.

“That was really a laugh,” the Texas native told the outlet of news coverage about their ages. “I thought it was wonderful, actually. … Everyone comes from the perspective of their own life and so I can’t comment on the way they feel; I can’t even get angry. I didn’t go out looking for an age gap or someone really younger than me. I met her at a business event and then the relationship developed. You have no control over who you fall in love with.”

Audio Up’s “The Dennissance” podcast premieres on Wednesday, April 8, on all podcast platforms. Episode 1 will feature an exclusive interview with Billy Ray Cyrus.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi