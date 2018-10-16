Vicki Gunvalson: I’m ‘Always Horny’ and Need Sex ‘Four Times a Day’

Vicki Gunvalson gets plenty of action! The Real Housewives of Orange County star said on the Monday, October 15, episode that she has a very, very high sex drive.

“I’m always horny. Always,” Gunvalson, 56, admitted. “It’s like [I have] a high libido all the time.”

The Bravo personality said her boyfriend, Steve Lodge, “can hang” when they hit the bedroom, but he “doesn’t need it four times a day like me.”

Kelly Dodd also joined in on the conversation as the cast traveled to Martha Brae, Jamaica. “The wind hits her one way and she wants to,” she quipped, to which Gunvalson replied, “Oh, you got that right!”

Later in the episode, the Coto Insurance founder opened up to a bartender about why her relationship with Lodge is better than her previous one with Brooks Ayers.

“I fell in love with a bad guy who was a really, really bad guy,” she explained. “I didn’t know he was a bad guy until the end, and then I got my heart broken.”

Referencing her two-year romance with Lodge, Gunvalson continued, “I met this incredible man, and now he’s really nice to me. I don’t want him to break my heart. I love him so. I just don’t want anything to go wrong. I’m a little insecure about it. I’m doing my very best.”

The reality star said she has felt “insecure” about love ever since she dated Ayers, who admitted in 2015 to fabricating medical documents and faking a cancer diagnosis.

“I don’t think do anything that would make [Lodge] upset — except that I’m kind of a little possessive over him,” she said. “But you never know what the other person is thinking.”

Gunvalson was previously married to Michael J. Wolfsmith from 1982 to 1991, and Donn Gunvalson from 1994 to 2014. She shares daughter Briana and son Michael with Wolfsmith.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

