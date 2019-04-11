Match made in heaven? Kaitlyn Bristowe dished about her steamy first hookup with boyfriend Jason Tartick and why the moment made her trust their connection.

“We’ve talked and we’ve texted and there’s this built-up tension, and the first time we actually felt romantic towards each other … We meet up, and it’s hot and heavy,” the former Bachelorette, 33, said during the Thursday, April 11, episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast.

However, things nearly stalled between the duo. “I was on my period,” she admitted. “This is a natural thing for women. We don’t have to act like it’s weird. We all get our periods. Doesn’t have to be a weird thing that we all ignore.”

Bristowe, therefore, suggested an alternative course of action. “So I was like, ‘Yo, let’s just dry hump.’ So we did,” she recalled. “Literally I have pants on. Like, we were fully clothed.”

Her idea proved successful too. “In five minutes, he picked my nose and gave me an orgasm. So yeah, it was good. I mean, dry humping will get you if it’s been a while,” she told listeners. “Then he looks at me after and goes, ‘Aw, you’ve got a booger.’ And then he picked my nose, and I was like, ‘We’re it. This is happening.’”

Bristowe went on to note that Tartick, 30, gave her “the best orgasm of [her] life.”

The reality stars confirmed their romance in January after weeks of social media flirting. The couple met when he appeared on “Off the Vine” following his failed attempt to woo Becca Kufrin on season 14 of The Bachelorette.

Bristowe and her ex-fiancé, Shawn Booth, announced their split in November 2018. The exes got engaged during season 11 of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2015.

The podcast host spoke out about her breakup in March. “We were kind of struggling for the last little while. … I just wasn’t feeling loved for over the last year,” she revealed on an episode of “Raw Beauty Talks” podcast. “It really just started weighing on me. I just felt very alone in the relationship and I felt like I had a best friend but I didn’t feel like I had a partner. We just started growing apart.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!