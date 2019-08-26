



His real life fantasy! Dean McDermott isn’t shy when discussing his sex life with wife Tori Spelling — and just got real about their past in role-playing.

“She’s dressed up as Donna Martin,” the Slasher actor, 52, confessed to his “Daddy Issues” podcast cohosts, Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris, during the Monday, August 26, episode, referencing Spelling’s Beverly Hills, 90210 character. “And it was f–king awesome.”

He added: “You know the story, I had a crush on Tori on the show, and so to see the flashbacks, I put it in the spank bank,” he added of swooning over Spelling, 46, playing Donna Martin in the original 90210 series.

The podcast host went on to share that he has Spelling’s name tattooed above his manhood. “It says, ‘Tori’s,'” he explained. “I just thought it would be really cool.”

McDermott and the Spelling It Like It Is author wed in 2006 after meeting in the actor’s native Canada on the set of a made-for-TV movie. The twosome share five kids: Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 7, Finn 6, and Beau 2.

Despite having a busy schedule ― and a full house — the couple make sure to take time for themselves and keep things spicy in the bedroom. Since McDermott launched his podcast earlier this summer, he’s been an open book when talking about what he and Spelling do between the sheets.

In June, McDermott explained that Spelling even opted to get her private parts “vajazzled” for her hubby.

“You can have, like, designs, little shiny jewels and stuff put on,” he said, noting that the BH90210 star went for a heart design. “It was the sexiest thing ever. It was so fantastic.” That same episode, the spouses revealed that they enjoy watching porn together.

But as parents, things don’t always go as planned. McDermott previously recalled a time that his now 20-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace, walked in on the duo getting busy.

“He couldn’t sleep one night and — we were making a lot of noise — and … I just happened to be looking that way towards the door. I saw the doorknob turn,” he said in June. “I didn’t hear it, I saw it turn, and I was like, ‘Oh, s–t,’ and then a crack of light. I jumped off and sat on the edge of the bed. He said, ‘Dad is everything okay?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I just got a migraine.’”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!