Dean McDermott’s love for Tori Spelling has no boundaries — including the bathroom.

“The door’s open, yeah,” the 52-year-old actor confessed during a candid conversation about using the toilet in front of significant others with cohosts Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris and guest Krista Allen on the Monday, July 8, episode of the “Daddy Issues” podcast. “I actually think it is a sign of, maybe not love, but that you’re soulmates.”

McDermott added that he hadn’t been as comfortable in past relationships.

“There are some people that would try to do that in front of me and I’m like, ’That’s disgusting,’” the former Chopped Canada host explained. “And I wouldn’t do it in front of them.”

McDermott and Spelling tied the knot in 2006, less than a year after meeting on the set of a made-for-TV movie in Ottawa, Canada. The couple share sons Liam, 12, Finn 6, and Beau 2, and daughters Stella, 11, and Hattie, 7.

The Slasher star has dropped several bombshells about his relationship with Spelling since his podcast debuted last month. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum joined her husband to dish NSFW details about their sex life during the June 17 episode, revealing that she has “vajazzled” her private parts for McDermott in the past.

“You can have, like, designs, little shiny jewels and stuff put on,” he explained, recalling that the actress opted for a heart design. “It was the sexiest thing ever. It was so fantastic.”

The twosome confessed during the same episode that they watch porn together. McDermott even suggested that they find “Real Housewives parody porn” to view to combine the sTORI Telling author’s passion for sex and reality television.

“I mean, for a second I’m like, ‘Oh, bummer, I had a Real Housewives episode to catch up on.’ But after that I’m like ‘OK, let’s go!’” Spelling admitted. “We could do my love for reality TV and porn and blend the two, so we’re on the same page, always.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!