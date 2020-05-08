Something to celebrate! Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott commemorated their 14th wedding anniversary with must-see throwback photos and videos.

“This pic of @imdeanmcdermott and I was taken just 6 months after we got married on May 7, 2006,” the 46-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210, alum wrote on Thursday, May 7, via Instagram. “I was preggers with our first babe Liam. Now, 14 years later we have 5 beautiful kiddos together. Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau are true creations of our love and passion for each other. Beautiful blends of the two of us. And, I have my bonus son Jack who I love & adore! Also, 5 fur babies, 6 piggies, 2 bearded dragons, and a guinea pig. Our lives are chaotic but always fun and never boring!”

Spelling went on to thank McDermott, 53, for being her “chosen human in this lifetime.”

“My partner in crime and my best friend. You are an amazing papa bear and I love that you always have my back no matter what!” she gushed. “Thank you for loving me and I promise I am still fun! Life just gets stressful sometimes but thru it all we have each other. One day we will get back to Fiji where we became husband and wife and started our journey of a lifetime. I love you with all my heart and soul. Always Your TT Girl xoxo #anniversary #14years #soulmate #happyaniversary❤️”

Spelling and McDermott eloped in 2006 after having an affair on the set of Lifetime’s Mind Over Murder in 2005. (Spelling was married to first husband Charlie Shanian at the time, while McDemortt was married to first wife Mary Jo Eustace.) The twosome share five kids: Liam, 13, Stella, 11, Hattie, 8, Finn 7, and Beau, 3. McDermott also shares son Jack, 21, with Eustace.

Not long after they tied the knot, the couple landed their first reality show, Tori & Dean: Inn Love (later renamed Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood). In honor of their anniversary, the former Chopped Canada host shared a music video they made on the series in 2008.

“We’ve been through a lot in 14 years and we’re still going strong. Like the song says ‘look how far we’ve come after all,’” he wrote via Instagram. “Happy Anniversary Babe. ‘I wouldn’t wanna live without ya.’”

Spelling and McDermott have faced several ups and downs over the years, including the actor cheating on the sTORI Telling author in December 2013. Us Weekly broke the news that he spent the night with another woman during a work trip to Toronto.

“I thought that Tori was just going to run for the hills, and I could totally understand why,” McDermott told Us while looking back at the scandal in November 2019. “But she was like, ‘I just can’t turn off the love for you. I love you. You hurt me. I’m angry, but I love you. I can’t turn that off.’”