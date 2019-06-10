Five years after Us Weekly broke the news that Dean McDermott cheated to his wife, Tori Spelling, the actor is reflecting on his past decisions.

“I really, really wish that I had been given the knowledge of think with your head, not your penis, because I did a lot of thinking with my penis,” the 52-year-old admitted to cohosts Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris on the first episode of the “Daddy Issues” podcast, released on Monday, June 10.

While Hunter and Paris spoke candidly about the guidance their respective parents gave them over the years, the Slasher star confessed that his father didn’t really give him “any advice.” McDermott added that he learned “how to be a man” on his own.

“I got three older sisters … lost my mother when I was 15, she passed away, and then Dad wasn’t around,” McDermott explained, crediting his son from his first marriage, Jack, 20, for teaching him a lot. “Having a kid the first time was what really taught me how to be a parent. … As far as being a father, I sort of learned as I went along. … I made a lot of mistakes, but learned a lot. Six kids later, I’m still making mistakes.”

McDermott and Spelling, 46, married in 2006 and are the parents of Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 7, Finn, 6, and Beau, 2. Us exclusively revealed in December 2013 that McDermott cheated on the Beverly Hills, 90210 star with then 28-year-old Emily Goodhand while on location shooting Chopped Canada. The couple documented the aftermath of the scandal for two seasons on Lifetime’s True Tori.

Before the end of Monday’s podcast episode, McDermott’s cheating scandal became a topic of conversation.

“It’s so not about the person you’re with. … For me, it wasn’t about T. It was about inadequacies in myself, I felt so bad about myself, I felt like a piece of s–t, I needed to do that to feel some kind of power,” he explained. “It was horrible and I’m an asshole, piece of s–t for doing it, [but now] our relationship is better than ever. That was a rough Christmas, we came out the other end.”

