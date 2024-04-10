Tori Spelling is showing off her support for ex Dean McDermott.

Spelling, 50, ‘liked’ an Instagram post shared by McDermott, 57, on Tuesday, April 9. The upload included a quote that read, “If all you did was stay sober today, you’re still winning. Keep that s–t up.”

Alongside the message, McDermott wrote in the caption, “I’m proud of you. Nuff Said!! #cleanandsober #thesoberlife 🙏🤟.”

Despite the split, McDermott recently gushed about having Spelling by his side throughout his sobriety journey. “Tori has always been my biggest supporter, my biggest fan,” McDermott told Page Six in March. “She just wants me to be happy, bottom line, and she’s such an incredible woman that way.”

Us Weekly confirmed in March that Spelling had filed for divorce from McDermott after he announced their separation via social media in June 2023. (The pair have five kids: Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7.)

During an episode of her “misSPELLING” podcast earlier this month, Spelling recalled their final fight — which resulted in her throwing a baked potato from Wendy’s at the floor.

“I mean, he’s threatened [divorce] a million times. I don’t think I’ve ever threatened that ever, and there were times where I desperately wanted it, but I would never throw that in someone’s face if I didn’t actually mean it,” Spelling said. “I thought it was another fight.”

Prior to the podcast episode, McDermott had revealed he was struggling with substance abuse at the time and checked himself into treatment post-fight.

After his experience, McDermott noted that he felt inspired to pursue a career as a drug and alcohol counselor.

“I work in recovery today because of my experience, in treatment and sober living,” he told Page Six in March. “I’m an alcohol and drug counselor, and I work with other treatment centers. I work with alcoholics and addicts and help them find the path, that I found and the one that I’m on now. It’s incredibly rewarding.”

Despite his initial hesitation surrounding trying breathwork, McDermott said it’s “changed his life.”

“I was like, ‘OK, I don’t know what that is.’ It sounds a little artsy fartsy. But I made a deal, I’m all in, so I’ll give it a try,” McDermott said, adding that he “fell in love with it.”

McDermott, who was working as an actor when he met Spelling in 2005, said he’s not ruling out a return to acting even with his newfound passion.

“I’m fortunate I got to discover a gift I have,” he said. “I have a gift to help people in this capacity as well as my gift for acting. I’m very fortunate that I have two gifts and two passions that I get to pursue in my life. So I’ll continue with the drug and alcohol rehabilitation and acting. I never left.”