Tori Spelling’s last straw in her and Dean McDermott’s marriage was a smashed baked potato on the floor — literally.

“I took my most prized possession in that moment — my baked potato was loaded to perfection — and I smashed it on the ground,” Spelling, 50, shared during the Monday, April 8, episode of her “Misspelling” podcast. “I’ve never seen a baked potato fly like that. Let me just say it was a wall-to-wall potato. It was on the floor, it was on the oven, it was everywhere.”

Spelling made this admission while recalling the fight that led to her and McDermott’s split after 18 years of marriage. During last week’s episode of her podcast, the actress shared that she was “super psyched” after ordering a loaded baked potato from Wendy’s. But when she and McDermott, 57, started fighting, the potato flew.

“I was like, ‘Oh s–t, that was too far. Look what I just did, I’ve dirtied the kitchen,’” Spelling said. “So, I then went and locked myself in our bedroom — our bedroom: me and the kids — cause Dean and I didn’t sleep together for three years. Different bedrooms.”

Spelling and McDermott’s final fight took place in June 2023, the same day he posted (and subsequently deleted) an Instagram post announcing their split. During Monday’s podcast, Spelling recalled that he was “fired up” and asked for a divorce.

“I mean, he’s threatened that a million times. I don’t think I’ve ever threatened that ever, and there were times where I desperately wanted it, but I would never throw that in someone’s face if I didn’t actually mean it,” she added. “I thought it was another fight.”

Then, the announcement was on Instagram — and Spelling had no idea. In fact, her eldest daughter, Stella, 15, saw the post first and called McDermott to take it down. (Aside from Stella, Spelling and McDermott share kids Liam, 17, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7.)

McDermott eventually deleted the Instagram post the following morning, but Spelling recalled having “a rough night” with the kids.

“It was out there everywhere,” she said, noting that McDermott — who is now sober — was at the “height” of his addiction struggles. “And what made it worse is I didn’t comment.”

While they did indeed separate in June 2023, after McDermott’s Instagram post was shared, Spelling didn’t file for divorce until more recently. News broke late last month that Spelling had officially filed the divorce paperwork. She shared the news on the “Misspelling” podcast last week — calling McDermott while recording and telling him that their marriage was over.

“If it’s about that, ‘who files first, the other person’s wrong,’ I feel like I deserve to file first then. Well, I mean you basically put it all out there with Daily Mail, like you said, everything that you’ve done to me over the years,” she said, in part, during the April 1 episode. “So, I think it would make perfect sense that it’s followed up that I would file. Those are things I would never have divulged to anybody, and you did.”

McDermott gave a bombshell interview to the Daily Mail in November 2023. After news of their divorce, he spoke to the publication again, revealing that things between himself and Spelling were “good” despite the split.