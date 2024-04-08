Tori Spelling isn’t waiting to finalize her divorce from Dean McDermott to start thinking about a future trip down the aisle.

During the second episode of her“misSPELLING” podcast, Spelling was asked if she could see herself getting married again after filing for divorce from McDermott, 57, late last month.

“I do love planning a wedding. J. Lo did it how many times? Four times? There you go. Sure,” Spelling, 50, replied on Monday, April 8. (Jennifer Lopez is currently married to Ben Affleck. She was previously married to Ojani Noa in the late 90s, Cris Judd in the early 2000s and Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins, from 2004 to 2011. They finalized their divorce in 2014.)

Spelling added: “Elizabeth Taylor, how many times? Eight. Sure. Why not?”

While someone else in the room (seemingly an iHeartRadio producer) cautioned that Spelling shouldn’t make that her “priority right now,” the actress made it clear she doesn’t like being alone.

“You say this all the time. … ‘Be with yourself. Be happy with yourself.’ I don’t want to be with myself,” Spelling said. “I haven’t been alone, honestly, I still don’t poop alone. Beau [her 7-year-old son] still stands there and stares and talks to me while I’m pooping. It’s like, I don’t know. I haven’t pooped, peed alone in 18 years. First it was Dean, then it was kids. I don’t know. I think I function better with people. Is that codependent? … Cool. Redefine it.”

Spelling and McDermott wed in 2006 after having an affair on the set of a Lifetime movie. The actress’ first wedding was to Charlie Shanian in 2004. The twosome were only married for 15 months when Spelling got together with McDermott (who was married to Mary Jo Eustace for 13 years at the time). Spelling and McDermott went on to have five kids: Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7.

Us Weekly confirmed on March 29 that Spelling filed for divorce after McDermott announced their separation via social media in June 2023. On Monday’s podcast, she called their final fight and daughter Stella finding the statement on Instagram.

“I mean, he’s threatened [divorce] a million times. I don’t think I’ve ever threatened that ever, and there were times where I desperately wanted it, but I would never throw that in someone’s face if I didn’t actually mean it. I thought it was another fight,” Spelling said of the argument, which included her throwing a baked potato from Wendy’s at the floor.

McDermott later revealed that he was struggling with substance abuse at the time and checked himself into treatment.